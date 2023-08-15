An Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder after a social media feud she was allegedly involved in turned deadly, authorities say.

Semmes police officers responding to a shooting Friday discovered the body of 23-year-old Honesty Shacole Holloway-Wilkerson, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said in a statement. A second victim, Germany Holloway-Wilkerson, Honesty’s 14-year-old sister, was found down the street at a neighbor's home having suffered from a gunshot wound in her right thigh, authorities said.

Curtellius Denise Tapaingea James, 22, was arrested by Semmes police, who then contacted the MCSO, requesting they take over the investigation, authorities said.

The MCSO said two witnesses told them that they went with James to a local restaurant on Friday and that when they returned, all of James' belongings were in the yard, her vehicle was keyed and all four tires on her car were flat.

After making the discovery, Honesty and Germany Holloway-Wilkerson arrived and began arguing with James, the witnesses said. James then allegedly fired a shotgun at Honesty, hitting her in the chest, before chasing Germany as she fled the scene, the MCSO said. James then shot the teen in the right thigh, the MCSO said.

Honesty and James had been arguing over social media before the feud turned deadly, the witnesses told authorities. They said they were unaware of what the argument was about, officials said.

Germany was taken to a local hospital.

James was taken to Metro Jail and charged for the murder of Honesty and attempted murder of Germany.