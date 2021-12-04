‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Jay Jay Phillips Dies From COVID-19

30-year-old Jay Jay Phillips appeared on the hit reality show in seasons 4 and 12.

Jay Jay Phillips, who appeared on "America's Got Talent" in 2009 and 2017, has died from COVID-19.

"It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks," his band Mettal Maffia wrote on social media.

"It still doesn't feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss."

"We miss you brother, every second of every minute, of every day," they added. "Thank you for teaching us all to laugh a little more."

The musician's friend, Seph Lawless, states that he was battling the virus over Thanksgiving week. He told The Wrap that his girlfriend found him unresponsive, and he'd died in a fetal position in his sleep.

"He was battling covid like so many quietly at home the only difference was his soul was larger than most and so we all knew he was struggling," he wrote in an email.

"His father was recently hospitalized for covid as well. We are unsure how he is doing through all of this."

Jay Jay first appeared on season four of "America's Got Talent" with his heavy metal band, Hysteria, in 2009. He later returned for season 12, according to The Wrap, and was eliminated before the quarterfinals.

Jay Jay Phillips was 30 years old. 

