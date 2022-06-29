Amish Horse and Buggy Pulled Over, Occupants Cited for Underage Drinking: Police

Crime
Amish horse and buggy
Getty/Stock
By Deborah Hastings
First Published: 11:18 AM PDT, June 29, 2022

The Pennsylvania State Police said they stopped the horse and buggy because “multiple Amish juveniles” were riding unsafely.

Four Amish people have been charged with underage drinking after a traffic stop of a horse and buggy, Pennsylvania authorities said.

At about 7:06 p.m. earlier this month, the Pennsylvania State Police said a trooper saw “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, according to a news release.

The trooper then pulled over the buggy, police said.

All four occupants were charged with underage drinking, authorities said. Their ages ranged from 17 to 20.

The 20-year-old at the reins was also charged with driving under the influence, police said.

The names of those charged were not released in the press statement.

