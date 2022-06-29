Four Amish people have been charged with underage drinking after a traffic stop of a horse and buggy, Pennsylvania authorities said.

At about 7:06 p.m. earlier this month, the Pennsylvania State Police said a trooper saw “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, according to a news release.

The trooper then pulled over the buggy, police said.

All four occupants were charged with underage drinking, authorities said. Their ages ranged from 17 to 20.

The 20-year-old at the reins was also charged with driving under the influence, police said.

The names of those charged were not released in the press statement.

Related Stories