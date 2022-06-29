Amish Horse and Buggy Pulled Over, Occupants Cited for Underage Drinking: Police
The Pennsylvania State Police said they stopped the horse and buggy because “multiple Amish juveniles” were riding unsafely.
Four Amish people have been charged with underage drinking after a traffic stop of a horse and buggy, Pennsylvania authorities said.
At about 7:06 p.m. earlier this month, the Pennsylvania State Police said a trooper saw “multiple Amish juveniles” riding unsafely in a horse and buggy, according to a news release.
The trooper then pulled over the buggy, police said.
All four occupants were charged with underage drinking, authorities said. Their ages ranged from 17 to 20.
The 20-year-old at the reins was also charged with driving under the influence, police said.
The names of those charged were not released in the press statement.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Teen Reunites With 'Gravesend' Cast and Crew Who Saved Him From Being Pinned Under SUVHeroes
Trump 'Lunged' at His Secret Service Agent, Tried to Grab Steering Wheel to Get to Capitol on Jan. 6: AidePolitics
Ghislaine Maxwell Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Sex Abuse Survivors to Jeffrey EpsteinCrime
Federal Government to Take Action to Protect Reproductive Rights Amid Roe v. Wade's Reversal: HHS SecretaryHealth
$281K Raised for TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols' Family on GoFundMe as Search for Son's Killer ContinuesCrime