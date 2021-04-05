An Explosive Device Was Found Washed Up on South Florida Shore | Inside Edition

An Explosive Device Was Found Washed Up on South Florida Shore

Offbeat
A Lauderdale-by-the-Sea police officer drives along an empty beach as the effort to stop the coronavirus pandemic continues on March 20, 2020 in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
Updated: 1:40 PM PDT, April 05, 2021

Officials on patrol were caught off-guard when they found what they believe is a naval mine resting on the sands of a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

An investigation is underway after an explosive device washed up on shore in a small Florida beach town early Sunday morning, according to a press release.

A deputy on patrol was caught off-guard when they found what they believe is a naval mine resting on the sands of a beach in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, the Broward Sheriff's Office said, according to CBS Miami.

The device was approximately four feet in diameter and had the word "inert" written on it.

The area was quickly closed off to the public and the BSO bomb squad as well as US Air Force reported to the scene. No evacuations were ordered, the Sun Sentinel reported.

The mine was safely removed from the beach and officials are looking into the how the device ended up there.

 

