An Explosive Device Was Found Washed Up on South Florida Shore
Officials on patrol were caught off-guard when they found what they believe is a naval mine resting on the sands of a beach in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
An investigation is underway after an explosive device washed up on shore in a small Florida beach town early Sunday morning, according to a press release.
A deputy on patrol was caught off-guard when they found what they believe is a naval mine resting on the sands of a beach in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, the Broward Sheriff's Office said, according to CBS Miami.
The device was approximately four feet in diameter and had the word "inert" written on it.
The area was quickly closed off to the public and the BSO bomb squad as well as US Air Force reported to the scene. No evacuations were ordered, the Sun Sentinel reported.
The mine was safely removed from the beach and officials are looking into the how the device ended up there.
RELATED STORIES
Trending on Inside Edition
Georgia High School Senior Accidentally Shot Dead During Target Practice With Friends, Police SayNews
How a 20-Year-Old Is Using TikTok to Change How We Talk About AutismEntertainment
8-Foot Python Pops Out of Toilet While Unsuspecting Man is Sitting on ItOffbeat
Georgia Man Who Was Given 90,000 Oily Pennies as Final Paycheck Gets Help Cashing in Wheelbarrow of ChangeNews
Dog Narrowly Escapes Burning House in Daring Rescue Caught on CameraAnimals