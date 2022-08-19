An anonymously-filed lawsuit alleges new details about an explosive midair fight between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt that is said to have led to the former couple’s divorce.

The alleged incident happened on a private plane, with their six children on board.

Photos published by the New York Post show Jolie’s bruised hand and elbows, which the actress claims she suffered when Pitt got physical with her on the flight.

Jolie told the FBI that Pitt “pushed her into the bathroom wall” and "grabbed her by the head, shaking her" during the outburst. She says Pitt yelled that her son Maddox looked like "a f*****g Columbine kid,” in a reference to the school shooting.

She also says Pitt also approached Maddox, then 15, "like he was going to attack" before Jolie intervened by putting her husband in a chokehold to stop him. Jolie claims Pitt had been excessively drinking on the flight and at one point “poured beer on her.”

The FBI investigated and closed the case without taking any action against Pitt.

Politico reporter Josh Gerstein discovered the bombshell documents in a lawsuit filed by Jolie using the name Jane Doe to protect her privacy.

“It just seemed to me like the FBI wouldn’t have investigated, for example, very many alleged incidents of domestic abuse that take place on a private aircraft, so I had a faint sense that maybe this was related to the Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt episode,” Gerstein said.

In her lawsuit against the Justice Department and the FBI, Jolie seeks to obtain the FBI’s investigative files, which she says have been "withheld" from her for years.

“The persistent denial of that information to Ms. Doe…a victim of the assault herself — has hampered, and continues to hamper, her efforts to obtain for her children necessary ongoing care and medical attention,” the lawsuit states.

Pitt appeared to be in good spirits when he took to the stage Friday while promoting his new action flick “Bullet Train.”

