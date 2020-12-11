Anne Frank Statue in Idaho Adorned With Flowers After Being Defaced With Swastika Sticker

An Anne Frank statue in Idaho, the only monument of the victim in the U.S., was discovered defaced with a swastika-symbol sticker on it with the words, "we are everywhere," written on it -- marking one of the most recent acts of antisemitism in the country. But it wasn't long before the community took back its statue and rejected the hate that came along with the sticker's message.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights posted a photo of the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial, which was erected in 1995, to Facebook on the day before the first night of Hanukkah.

"We're proud of home," Dan Prinzing, the executive director of the center told CBS News. "This is the only Anne Frank memorial in the United States. One of the few places in the world with 'Universal Declaration of Human Rights' and recognized as an international 'Site of Conscience.' It makes a statement about us. Now, the challenge is to live up to the statement."

"The stickers that were placed on the memorial said they are 'everywhere,' well, what we were reminded yesterday is that love is everywhere and kindness is everywhere," Prinzing said.

"The vandalism that occurred at the Anne Frank memorial is reprehensible," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in an online news conference Thursday. "It's a crime on so many levels and it's truly horrific and I condemn it."

"We will do everything in our power to protect the residents and hold true to who we are as a community, which is one that welcomes all, and continues to reckon with its past and knows that we can do better,' McLean said.

The community witnessed an outpouring of support, dressing the statue of the young girl with flowers. The center posted a photo to their Facebook page.

"Tonight this is the statue of Anne Frank! Tell me that this is Boise! Hate does not win."

