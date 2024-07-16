An Arizona school teacher is facing multiple charges after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a high school student.

The Lake Havasu Police Department took Robyn Rogers, 44, into custody on Thursday after questioning her about the location of a missing teenage runaway, according to a news release. The 17-year-old high school student had run away from home on Feb. 14, and officials received tips earlier this month that the boy may be staying in the area of Rogers' home, according to the release.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit said that Rogers allegedly had sexual contact with the minor during the five months he was hiding at her home.

The teenager took off running when police arrived to question Rogers, but officers eventually caught up with the boy. That same afternoon they took Rogers into custody and charged her with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, false reporting to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering prosecution, and possession of narcotic drugs.

Today's News Herald reports that Rogers was a life skills and child development coach at a local charter school, Telesis Preparatory Academy, where in addition to her teaching duties she also served as the school's athletic liaison, cheerleading coach and the liaison to the board of directors. The superintendent of the school said after the arrest that Rogers "is no longer employed at our school."

Rogers has not yet made her first court appearance or enter a plea in the case and does not have a lawyer at this time.