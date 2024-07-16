Arizona Teacher and School Board Liaison Had Sexual Contact With Teen Runaway, Hid Boy at Her Home: Police

Crime
Robyn Rogers
Robyn Rogers (above) was arrested last week but police tell Inside Edition Digital that there is still an ongoing investigation.Facebook, LHPD
By CHRIS SPARGO
First Published: 3:14 PM PDT, July 16, 2024

Robyn Rogers was a life skills and child development coach at a local charter school, Telesis Preparatory Academy, where in addition to her teaching duties she also served as the athletic liaison, cheerleading coach and the liaison to the board.

An Arizona school teacher is facing multiple charges after allegedly engaging in a sexual relationship with a high school student.

The Lake Havasu Police Department took Robyn Rogers, 44, into custody on Thursday after questioning her about the location of a missing teenage runaway, according to a news release. The 17-year-old high school student had run away from home on Feb. 14, and officials received tips earlier this month that the boy may be staying in the area of Rogers' home, according to the release.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Unit said that Rogers allegedly had sexual contact with the minor during the five months he was hiding at her home.

The teenager took off running when police arrived to question Rogers, but officers eventually caught up with the boy. That same afternoon they took Rogers into custody and charged her with three counts of sexual conduct with a minor, false reporting to law enforcement, possession of drug paraphernalia, hindering prosecution, and possession of narcotic drugs.

Today's News Herald reports that Rogers was a life skills and child development coach at a local charter school, Telesis Preparatory Academy, where in addition to her teaching duties she also served as the school's athletic liaison, cheerleading coach and the liaison to the board of directors. The superintendent of the school said after the arrest that Rogers "is no longer employed at our school."

Rogers has not yet made her first court appearance or enter a plea in the case and does not have a lawyer at this time.

Related Stories

Did Pregnant Teacher Charged With Raping Boy, 12, Give Birth in Jail?
Teacher, 42, Allegedly Molested 8 Girls as Young as 6: Lawsuits
Teacher Who Choked Student, Left Her to Die Over Affair, Out of Prison
75-Year-Old Indiana Substitute Teacher Claims High School Student Punched Him Crime

 

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots
1

12 People Running for Office Have Ties to January 6 Events, And 7 Were Convicted for Roles in Capitol Riots

Politics
2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt
2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt
2

2 Attempted Abductions by Masked Man Leaves Florida Golf Community on Edge, Leads Cops to Launch Manhunt

Crime
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend
Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend
3

Doctoral Student Killed After Checking on Dog During July 4 Fireworks, Police Now Searching for His Boyfriend

Crime
For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle
For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle
4

For Mom Who Survived East Palestine Train Derailment, Nightmares About Catastrophe Are Part of Daily Struggle

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?
Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?
5

Did Pregnant Tennessee Teacher Charged With Raping 12-Year-Old Student Give Birth to His Baby In Jail?

Crime