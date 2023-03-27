A helicopter crash on Sunday morning left two Louisiana police officers dead.

The helicopter belonging to the Baton Rouge Police Department was sent out to assist with a pursuit around 2 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to WAFB. A neighbor in the area of the crash said they heard a loud boom that “sounded like an explosion” around 2:30 am, the news site said.

After the aircraft’s crew never returned, a search was conducted and the crashed helicopter was found at roughly 11:30 a.m., according to WBRZ.

“This tragic incident is currently being investigated by multiple law enforcement agencies, as well as other entities that regulate aviation and airspace travel,” said Baton Rouge Police.

The Federal Aviation Administration lists the cause of the crash as the helicopter’s tail rotor getting stuck in a tree, according to preliminary reports. The National Transportation Board said it will be investigating the crash

Two Baton Rouge police officers died in the incident, according to police. Their identities have not yet been released as authorities notify their families.

“The Baton Rouge Police Department is deeply saddened by the line of duty deaths of two dedicated members of our department,” said police. “The entire BRPD family extends our deepest sympathy to the families, friends and all those touched by these officers' lives and service.”

Related Stories