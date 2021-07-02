Bears in Oregon and California Cool Off by Taking a Dip in Water During the Heat Wave  | Inside Edition

Bears in Oregon and California Cool Off by Taking a Dip in Water During the Heat Wave 

Animals
By IE Staff
First Published: 6:51 AM PDT, July 2, 2021

Much of the West and Pacific Northwest is under an excessive heat warning, and temperatures in Portland have reached 114 degrees.

How did one bear in Oregon cool off in their scorching weather? By plunging into a nice, cool pool. The Oregon Zoo calls this “bear conditioning,” and resident black bear, Takoda, is loving the refreshing water. 

Much of the Pacific Northwest is under an excessive heat warning, and temperatures in Portland have reached 114 degrees. But Takoda is just chillin' in the shade.

He doesn’t seem to want to get out, even when hunger strikes. Instead, he pulled leaves right into the pool with him, ignoring another bear circling for its turn in the water. 

Too bad the tub only seems big enough for one bear. 

And in California, a bear family decided to have a beach day.

An adult black bear and three cubs hit the sand at Lake Tahoe and scared the heck out of some humans, who all were smart enough to keep their distance. 

The cubs had fun splashing around in the water, and they got lucky when they happened to find a cooler stocked with food, which meant lunch was on the humans. 

When they had had enough of the heat, the bears all went back into the woods and let the humans enjoy the rest of their day at the beach — which for a while was not very relaxing. 

