Billie Eilish Slams Impersonators, Asks Them to Stop: 'You Make Me Look Bad'

Billie Eilish is pleading with fans to stop impersonating her after videos surfaced of lookalike pranksters causing pandemonium in public.
Her post continues with screenshots of YouTube search results showing dozens of impostor videos. In one of them, an excited fan approaches a person dressed in a green puffy jacket, green baggy shorts and sunglasses with a crowd of people gathered around her.
Eilish's plea ends with a dig at the style choices of one prankster wearing long gray socks and black sneakers. "Also soooo disrespectful that you'd go out pretending to be me wearing THIS," Eilish said.
The pop star snagged a whopping five awards including Song of the Year at the Grammys last Sunday.