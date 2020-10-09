Blake Jenner Takes ‘Full Responsibility’ for Abuse Inflicted on Ex Melissa Benoist

Melissa Benoist’s ex-husband, actor Blake Jenner, has confirmed he was responsible for physical abuse Benoist opened up about in an Instagram video from nearly a year ago. “I am a survivor of domestic violence, or IPV, intimate partner violence,” Benoist said in the video, without naming her abuser.

“I learned what it felt like to be pinned down and slapped repeatedly, punched so hard the wind was knocked out of me.”

Jenner confirmed Thursday on Instagram that Benoist was referring to him.

“I take full responsibility and accountability for the hurt that I inflicted during my relationship with my past partner — emotionally, mentally and yes, physically...I am sorry," Jenner wrote.

He went on to describe a particularly violent incident: “I threw my phone aimlessly and it hit my former partner in her face...It’s a moment that I will regret for the rest of my life.”

Of the incident, Benoist said, “the impact tore my iris, nearly ruptured my eyeball, lacerated my skin and broke my nose.”

Jenner claims the violence went both ways, writing, “I was scratched. I was slapped. I was punched in the face, which caused a trip to the hospital to treat my broken nose.”

In her video from last year, Benoist said, “I experienced firsthand that violence begets violence. I started fighting back, because rage is contagious.”

Two weeks ago, the “Supergirl” actress had a baby boy with her new husband and co-star Chris Wood.

RELATED STORIES

Paris Hilton’s Horrific Claims of Abuse at Boarding School for Troubled Teens Resonate With 13 Former Students

Where is Kaya Centeno? California Child Abuse Investigation Reveals Another Sibling Disappeared Years Ago

Where Is Melissa Chapman? Missing Missouri Woman Set to Testify in Abuse Investigation