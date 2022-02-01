For the second consecutive day, Black universities and colleges across the country received bomb threats Tuesday causing canceled classes and police sweeps of campuses.

The president of Baltimore's Morgan State University implored the FBI to "aggressively" investigate threats made to the campus and other learning institutions.

"Our history has been one where we have endured all kinds of challenges and disruptions, but we have always emerged stronger," said David Wilson.

At least a dozen Black colleges reported bomb threats on Tuesday, the beginning of Black History Month. Several universities received threats on Monday as well.

Federal agents said they were assisting local police to assess the threats.

"The FBI is aware of the series of bomb threats around the country and we are working with our law enforcement partners to address any potential threats," the agency said in a statement Tuesday. "As always, we would like to remind members of the public that if they observe anything suspicious to report it to law enforcement immediately."

Howard University in Washington, D.C., received threats on both days, college officials said. The University of the District of Columbia also received a threat early Tuesday. Police later issued an "all clear" at both campuses.

No explosions were reported at the threatened universities.

On Tuesday, the threatened schools included: Kentucky State University in Frankfort; Xavier University of Louisiana, Edward Waters University in Florida and Jackson State University in Mississippi.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the threats "disturbing" on Monday and said President Joe Biden had been briefed on them.

Several Black universities including Howard also received bomb warnings last month.

"They have become a drain on institutional and municipal resources and an unnecessary mental burden on individuals trying to learn and work on our campus," Howard University police chief Marcus Lyles said Monday.

