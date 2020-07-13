Boy, 13, to Be Tried as Adult in Shooting of Brother, 9, After Game of Cops and Robbers Turns Deadly

A 13-year-old Pennsylvania boy will be charged as an adult after shooting his 9-year-old brother in the head following a game of Cops and Robbers, officials said. Cops say Brayden Leroy Wright shot his younger brother after the boy did "not complying with his demands" in the game last week.

The teen has been charged with first-degree criminal homicide and second-degree aggravated assault, authorities said. He will be tried as an adult.

On Wednesday morning, the brothers were playing a game of cops and robbers when the teenager took one of his father's loaded handguns from the couch console in the living room, where it was normally kept, according to The Patriot-News.

The teenager told cops that his brother was "not complying with his demands" during the game, and as his brother watched videos on his phone while on the couch, the teen allegedly put the gun behind his sibling’s head and pulled the trigger.

After the teen allegedly shot his brother, he reportedly put the gun back in the console and called 911 and told them someone had fallen.

Police said the teen’s father, Mark Snyder, told investigators he keeps two loaded and unsecured guns for "home protection." The children's parents are not facing charges.

The teenager knew the gun was loaded, according to the police affidavit. He was denied bail by a judge. He is expected in court for a preliminary hearing Monday.

