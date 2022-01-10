Donations poured in Monday as New York City reeled from a massive apartment blaze that killed at least eight children and nine adults in the Bronx.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Monday at least two doors in the 19-story building were malfunctioning, and did not automatically close as they were supposed to during Sunday's catastrophic inferno. Thirteen residents were "clinging to their lives" in nearby hospitals, he said.

Scores were injured in the fast-moving fire that ignited from a malfunctioning electric space heater, fire officials said.

Meanwhile, community leaders rushed to help those displaced and made homeless by the blaze. There are 120 units in the towering complex.

Many of the victims are Muslim immigrants from the West African nation of Gambia. Mayor Eric Adams urged all to seek help and promised assured their information would not be given to immigration authorities.



"We just want, right now, to give the families the support they deserve," he said. "And let the marshals do their job to determine what happened here."

Here are some ways to help survivors:

A GoFundMe campaign to raise money to benefit the Gambian Youth Organization has so far raised more than $500,000.

The Bronx Democratic Party is accepting gift card donations for transportation, meal deliveries and laundry services at its drop-off sites.

The Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City is accepting monetary donations here.

Democratic state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi took to Twitter to share several locations across the borough that are accepting donations, including The Pelham Picture House at 175 Wolfs Lane and the Bronx Woodlawn Collective at 341 East 235th Street.

