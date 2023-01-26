The public defender representing Brian Kohberger previously worked with the father and stepmother of murder victim Madison Mogen.

Court records obtained by Inside Edition Digital list Anne Taylor as a member of the defense team on criminal cases involving Benjamin Mogen and his wife, Korie Hatrock.

Inside Edition Digital previously revealed that Taylor had been representing the mother of Xana Kernodle in a court case but stepped down and assigned another lawyer in her place just hours after making her first court appearance alongside Kohberger.

Courts records show that Taylor served as counsel for Mogen in September 2020, when he was facing two misdemeanor drug charges.

Mogen eventually entered a guilty plea to one of the charges as part of a deal with prosecutors according to court records, and was sentenced to 90 days in prison.

Taylor worked with Hatrock as recently as June according to court records, and was part of her legal counsel after she was charged with one misdemeanor and two felony drug counts.

Those records show that Hatrock also made a deal with prosecutors and entered a guilty plea to one of those felony drug counts.

Court records show that the case is closed and there has been no activity since December 28, just two days before Kohberger's arrest and a week before Taylor became his public defender.

SUBSTITUTION OF COUNSEL FILING

Taylor had been actively representing Cara Northington, the mother of Xana Kernodle, when she first appeared in court with Kohberger.

A substitution of counsel was filed by Taylor a few hours later, appointing another member of her office as Cara's attorney

The public defender had been representing Cara for over a month after her arrest on Nov. 19 in Kootenai County just a few days after her daughter’s murder.

She is charged with two felony counts for possession of a controlled substance. She is currently listed on the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office "Active Wanted Persons."

Cara and her new attorney did not respond to requests for comment from Inside Edition Digital.

Xana and Madison were two of the four University of Idaho students found murdered in an off-campus home on Nov. 13.

An affidavit submitted by the responding officer alleges that Xana was found in her room with boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20.

Madison, 21, and a third roommate, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves, were discovered in Mogen’s room on the third floor, according to the affidavit.

The Latah County coroner said that all four victims had been stabbed to death.

The FBI arrested Kohberger on Dec. 30 at his parents' home in Pennsylvania.

He was extradited to Idaho soon after and is now an inmate at the Latah County Detention Center.

Kohberger is being held without bail ahead of his week-long preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for June.

Investigators have not found a murder weapon or shared any information with the public about the alleged killer's motive. They have also been ordered not to share information with the public after the judge issued a strict gag order prohibiting any member of law enforcement or attorney involved in the case from speaking publicly about the murder investigation.

The responding officer who examined the crime scene on Nov. 13 claimed in an affidavit that he discovered a leather knife sheath at the crime scene, and that testing showed the DNA on that sheath matched Kohberger's DNA.

That affidavit also claimed that a surviving roommate may have seen the suspected killer exiting the home.

Kohberger will not formally enter a plea until June, but a previous public defender said that the Washington State University Ph.D. student expects to be exonerated at trial.

Related News