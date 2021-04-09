Caitlyn Jenner is considering a run for California governor, the highest political seat in the state, according to an exclusive report by Axios. The former reality TV star and Olympic champion is reportedly consulting with Trump staffers who are helping her appoint team members.

Current California Gov. Gavin Newsom could face a challenging reelection process after pushback that began after coronavirus restrictions were put in place in the state, CNN reported.

Brad Parscale, Trump's former campaign manager who is said to have known Jenner for a long time, is one staffer helping her build her team, New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman confirmed on Twitter Wednesday.

"He is not the campaign manager but providing guidance on who to fill a specific role," Haberman wrote.

Caroline Wren, a former Trump campaign official and longtime GOP fundraiser, is also rumored to be involved in team-building efforts. The two reportedly met through work with the American Unity Fund, a GOP nonprofit focused on LGBT issues, Axios reported.

Jenner spoke publicly for the first time six years ago about being a transgender woman in an interview with Diane Sawyer. She also discussed being a Republican, and in a 2016 interview with E!, Jenner said she voted for Trump.

After the former president banned most transgender people from serving in the military, Jenner rolled back on her support.

"He's not doing a very good job, but it's not over yet," she told Variety. Later that year, Jenner said she made a "mistake" in having faith that Trump could benefit the LGBTQ community.

