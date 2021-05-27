Can You Live Forever? Immortality Is Not Possible, But You May Be Able to Make It to 150, Scientists Say

A recent study published in Nature Communications shows the scientific belief that the ultimate age an individual can reach is 150.

Gero, a Singapore-based biotech company, partnered with the New York based cancer center Roswell Park to execute and publish this recently released study.

The study included results based on analysis powered by artificial intelligence, which compiled data from Gero’s health and fitness app and volunteered medical information from participants based in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

The collected data led the researchers to identify that age and resilience are the two primary determinants of human lifespan. Biological age includes an individual’s lifestyle and any potential stress or disease, and the resilience is in reference to the response to a stressful situation.

The study suggests that while certain behaviors can affect a person’s likelihood of survival — such as excessive drinking or smoking — the years between 120 and 150 have little wiggle room for positive health or recovery from stress.

Companies like Genome, which co-authored the study, participate in anti-aging research, but the data shows that only the average lifespan has been altered over the years, not the ultimate age that an individual can live to.

After passing away in 1997 at 122, Jeanne Calment, pictured above in October 1995, was the longest living person within recorded history.

Even with this data showing that 150 is the ceiling of survival, those who are dedicated to anti-aging and longevity-based research have a goal to work towards.

Related Stories