Chicago Man Stabbed to Death After Reportedly Telling Partygoer to Not Dig Hands Into Thanksgiving Leftovers

A Thanksgiving party in Chicago turned deadly when a partygoer who dug his hands into leftovers fatally stabbed another man who tried to force him out of the party for doing so, prosecutors said. The alleged attacker, James Dixon, 29, stabbed 52-year-old Vincell Jackson nine times during the heated argument after consuming numerous alcoholic beverages, a prosecutor told a judge on Sunday, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Dixon was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing that occurred around 3:15 a.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Talman Avenue in the Marquette Park neighborhood, police said.

During a bail hearing for Dixon, prosecutors said the host became alarmed by Dixon’s alleged act and that Jackson forcefully escorted him to the home’s front door, the Tribune reported. Dixon allegedly sucker-punched the older man and the fight moved to the home’s front porch, Assistant State’s Attorney Susie Bucaro told the judge, the Tribune reported.

Prosecutors reportedly said that despite the number of witnesses, no one saw the stabbing. Jackson was last seen alive on top of Dixon asking that someone call 911, according to the paper. Bucaro said that when one of the witnesses returned to the porch, Dixon was running away and Jackson was keeling over a banister, the Tribune wrote.

The victim was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He suffered stab wounds to his head, face and left arm, authorities said.

An autopsy confirmed that Jackson died of multiple stab wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

When Dixon was arrested eight hours later, he was allegedly in possession of multiple knives, including one covered in blood, Bucaro reportedly told the court. Dixon had suffered only a minor cut to his hand, allegedly consistent with an injury during a stabbing, ABC News reported.

Ortiz said prosecutors hadn’t met the burden of proof to keep Dixon in custody without bail pending trial.

The judge did cite Dixon's criminal background, which included a felony arson conviction, and ordered him held on $35,000 bail. If he posts bail, Dixon will be ordered to house arrest, the Tribune wrote.

Patrick Ryan, Dixon’s court-appointed attorney, claims that his client was protecting himself during an act of self defense. Bucaro countered that several attendees called Dixon the aggressor, with the victim calling for law enforcement help.

If convicted in Jackson's killing, Dixon could face between 20 to 60 years in prison. He is scheduled to return to court later this week.

