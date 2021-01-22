Christina Ricci Says She Endured Physical Abuse at Hands of Estranged Husband in Request for Restraining Order

Christina Ricci has cited domestic violence as the reason she is seeking a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, James Heerdegen.

Photos showing Ricci's bruised wrist, hand and arms were filed in court, injuries which the actress said are the result of domestic abuse she suffered at the hands of her estranged husband. She said her home situation grew worse due to the COVID-19 lockdown, when she "found herself trapped in a house with a violent abuser," according to court papers.

In her filing for a restraining order, Ricci said she was subjected to "severe physical and emotional abuse."

The "Addams Family" actress isn't alone. During the pandemic, claims of domestic violence cases have risen dramatically. Nearly one in four women say they are suffering from abuse.

"With people in the house under terrible stress, stress about their health, stress about the economy, we know that is a recipe for more volatility and more difficult situations at home," Ariel Zwang, the former CEO of Safe Horizon, the largest domestic violence services organization in the nation, told Inside Edition.

In a statement to Inside Edition, Heerdegen's attorney Larry Bakman said, in part, his client "unequivocally denies Ms. Ricci's allegations of abuse either in 2020 and/or since the inception of the couple's marriage." The lawyer also said his client will be filing to obtain a restraining order against Ricci, claiming she abused him. The actress's lawyer did not respond Inside Edition's request for comment.

