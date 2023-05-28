One lucky man learned this week that the brave men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard are capable of pulling off daring rescues both in the water and on dry land.

The drama started when three coast guardsmen spotted a horrific traffic accident.

The men immediately pulled over and jumped out of their vehicle to offer their help.

Video of the incident shows that the driver is trapped in his overturned van, and that anger is mounting as fuel leaks out of the car.

The seconds are ticking by and no one seems to be doing anything, until the guardsmen arrive and and immediately spring into action.

They instruct the driver to keep his head down, then one of them grabs a hammer and smashes in the window.

The men then help the driver get safely out of the vehicle and away from the scene of the crash

Those three heroes are now speaking with Inside Edition.

Joseph Walp, Erik White and Lucas Collins are all petty officers first-class, based out of Seattle.

The men are quick to dismiss any praise about their bravery however, saying: "We all signed up to protect our community, so it was just a natural response from us to want to assist."

This rescue does come however at the start of Fleet Week, the annual celebration of the men and women who do so much to keep this country safe.

So there is no more fitting time to tell these men — thank you for your service.