Colorado Teen Accidentally Drives Car Into Swimming Pool

News
Car in backyard pool
Lakewood Police Department
By Taneasha White
First Published: 3:42 PM PDT, July 19, 2021

Teen drives a car into a backyard swimming pool after mistakenly hitting the gas instead of the brake, earning himself a citation for careless driving by the police.

A Colorado teenager with a learner’s permit hit the gas instead of the brakes this past Friday.

The mistake resulted in him driving into a backyard, in-ground swimming pool. 

The teen driver and adult chaperone got out of the car safely, according to KUSA.

A diver from West Metro Fire Rescue attached a tow line to the fully submerged vehicle, enabling a tow truck to haul the car out of the pool. 

The Lakewood Police jokingly tweeted about the incident later, but issued the teen a citation for careless driving.

