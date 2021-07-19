Colorado Teen Accidentally Drives Car Into Swimming Pool
Teen drives a car into a backyard swimming pool after mistakenly hitting the gas instead of the brake, earning himself a citation for careless driving by the police.
A Colorado teenager with a learner’s permit hit the gas instead of the brakes this past Friday.
The mistake resulted in him driving into a backyard, in-ground swimming pool.
The teen driver and adult chaperone got out of the car safely, according to KUSA.
A diver from West Metro Fire Rescue attached a tow line to the fully submerged vehicle, enabling a tow truck to haul the car out of the pool.
The Lakewood Police jokingly tweeted about the incident later, but issued the teen a citation for careless driving.
