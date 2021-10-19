Conservative Radio Host Dennis Prager Says He Purposefully Contracted COVID-19

Conservative radio host Dennis Prager has admitted he is battling COVID-19, which he said he got on purpose.

Instead of protecting himself from COVID-19, Prager, who is 73, said he went out of his way to contract the virus.

“I have engaged with strangers, constantly hugging them, taking photos with them, knowing that I was making myself very susceptible to getting COVID, which is, indeed, as bizarre as it sounded, what I wanted,” Prager said.

Prager was seen coughing during the broadcast from his home.

He has opposed the COVID vaccine, saying he preferred to build a natural immunity, but doctors are warning what he did was reckless.

"This is a deadly disease," Dr. Ashish K. Jha said. "We don't encourage people to go out and get a deadly disease with the hope that they survive and don't end up with long term consequences."

"Natural Immunity does provide protection, we don't know for how long, but there is protection," Dr. William Schaffner told Inside Edition. "When you get [a] vaccine, you get much higher levels of antibody than you do after natural infection."

It is unclear how protective natural immunity is and for how long it lasts.

According to a recent study cited by the CDC, unvaccinated people who had COVID-19 were twice as likely to be reinfected as those who were fully vaccinated after having had the virus.

In August, Marc Bernier, Jimmy DeYoung, Dick Farrel and Phil Valentine, four conservative radio talk show hosts who spoke out against the COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates, died from COVID-19.

