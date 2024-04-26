A New York man who was convicted and behind bars last month for raping a high school senior and holding her captive for days is now accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot along with his girlfriend and a minor to allegedly take out the people who put him in jail, authorities said.

Alexander Kise, 21, of Canandaigua, New York, is in jail and awaiting sentencing, which he could face up to 50 years, after being found guilty last month on several felony counts of rape, criminal sexual act, unlawful imprisonment, and coercion. Prosecutors successfully argued that he held a victim captive for two days, sexually assaulted, injured and threatened her in June 2022.

Now, he is accused of orchestrating a murder for hire plot against the judge, prosecutor, and witness who put him behind bars, New York State Troopers said.

While awaiting sentencing, Kise allegedly plotted with his girlfriend, Alydia Gater, 22, to use Xanax “pills as down payment” for an assassin to kill those who put him behind bars, Assistant District Attorney Kelly Wolford told WHAM 13.

Authorities said that hitman was an undercover New York State Police investigator leading to Gater’s arrest, as well as a minor who was involved in the plot somehow.

Wolford spoke to WHAM 13 Thursday and said “There was actually very affirmative actions taken on behalf of Alexander Kise by his girlfriend and others. There is a juvenile who is charged in this case also to take the life of a judge and there was plans to take the life of an assistant district attorney and a person who testified in his original trial."

Investigators said that while incarcerated, Kise and Gater were recorded in multiple conversations crafting the plot.

Kise remains in jail and is still awaiting sentencing for his rape conviction. Gater is also now in custody. Both are being held without bail and are being charged with attempted murder 1st (A-I Felony) and conspiracy 2nd (B Felony), and criminal sale of controlled substance 5th (D Felony).

The drug charges are a result of Kise and Gater using approximately $1,750.00 worth of Xanax as payment for the killing, New York State Troopers announced.

The juvenile who was also involved in the plot was also taken into custody, cops said.

The juvenile has not been named because they are a minor, but cops say that the 16-year-old was charged with attempted murder 2nd (A-1 Felony) and conspiracy 2nd (B Felony), and was processed at SP Canandaigua and taken to Ontario County Family Court for arraignment.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Ontario County District Attorney’s Office, Ontario County Court Clerk for comment on this case and has not heard back.

It is unknown if Kise, Gater and the minor have obtained legal representation or entered pleas in this case.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and could lead to more arrests.

"There are some uncharged individuals in the community right now that we are aware of, and it continues to be an ongoing investigation," Wolford told WHAM 13.

This is currently an active investigation and the State Police is asking for the public’s assistance for any other information related to these suspects or other criminal activity related to their crimes please call NYSP Troop E Headquarters (585) 398-4100 or via email at crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.