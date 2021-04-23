Cops Called on Couple Who Tried to Have Wedding at $5M Florida Mansion Without Owner's Permission
No charges were filed against the couple, who were kicked off the property when police arrived.
A Florida couple ready to have their dream wedding at a lavish estate were spurned when they arrived at the location on their big day, only to have the cops called on them for trespassing. The home outside Fort Lauderdale is owned by the heir to an IHOP restaurant fortune.
Courtney Wilson toured the $5 million estate as a potential buyer and was so knocked out by what he saw that he decided to have his wedding there. Invitations went out that even extended the April 17 event to include a Sunday brunch at the property, but this was all news to the owner, who lived in separate quarters on the estate grounds.
“I have people on my property and they keep harassing me, calling me and they say they’re having a wedding here and it’s God’s message. I don’t know what’s going on. All I want is for it to stop. And they’re sitting on my property right at the front gate right now,” the owner said in the 911 call.
Two officers arrived and asked the wedding party to leave. No charges were filed.
