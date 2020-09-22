Cops Find Loaded Gun in Louisiana Man’s Backside as They Perform Strip Search

A Louisiana man was sentenced Friday on weapons charges after cops performing a strip search found a loaded pistol in his buttocks.

Justin Savoie, 24, pleaded guilty to weapons charges after police discovered a loaded .25 caliber pistol hidden in his buttocks when they went to arrest him on a separate charge late last year.

Police in Golden Meadow arrested Savioe on Dec. 28, when they found the gun in his backside. They also say they discovered him in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Other firearms were reportedly discovered in his truck at the scene.

Savoie was sentenced to a five-year suspended prison sentence during a District Court appearance Friday. He received three years probation and was ordered to serve 90 days in the Lafourche Parish jail.

