When a Tennessee mom got a flat tire, she didn't have to call Triple-A, because she got some help from a total stranger. But it wasn’t just any stranger, it was country music superstar Luke Bryan.

Courtney Potts’ tire blew out on a dangerous curve outside Nashville and she was stranded on the road with her two kids when Bryan came over to help.

“The second he hopped out, he said, ‘I almost hit you, we have to get you out of the road,’” Potts told Inside Edition. “He didn’t introduce himself, but I paused for a minute and I was like, ‘Are you Luke Bryan?’ And he was like, ‘Yes, but we really gotta get you out of this road, and then I’ll get you fixed up ready to go.’”

The “American Idol” judge was taking his sons hunting when he came upon Potts.

“Should of got my two youngins out here and taught them,” Bryan said as he fixed up the tire.

“He is so genuine. He was so caring and so worried about our safety over everything,” Potts said.

In no time, the flat was fixed, and Bryan was happy to pose for a photo.

“Hey Luke Bryan, thanks again for stopping for me and my kids. We're so grateful,” Potts said.

Before he left, Bryan gave Potts a piece of advice: go get new tires!

Related Stories