An investigation is underway into the death of a cruise ship passenger who fell overboard.

"A 36-year-old woman's body was recovered from the water approximately 18 miles offshore #PortCanaveral Thursday morning after she went overboard the cruise ship Meraviglia," the U.S. Coast Guard posted on Twitter. "The cause of the incident is under investigation.'

The cruise ship was approximately 18 miles offshore and heading into port after a five-day trip to the Bahamas when the incident took place.

Passengers were awoken to the the sound of alarms and the news of a "man overboard" that morning, and then instructed to remain in their rooms as search efforts got underway.

Staff then got to work trying to account for all passengers present on the boat.

MSC Cruises, the company that owns the Meraviglia, provided Inside Edition with a statement, noting that “the crew performed an immediate search and rescue operation, alongside the US Coast Guard who supported search efforts with boats and a helicopter."

The woman was eventually located, but at that point it was too late.

"Unfortunately, despite the rapid rescue operation, the passenger sustained fatal injuries,” read the statement from MSC Cruises.

Things then got out of hand when the ship arrived in port but passengers were not allowed to disembark while officials investigated.

No one sustained any serious injuries in that brawl, and the Coast Guard is now investigating how the passenger ended up going overboard.

