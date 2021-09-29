Think of it as a blank canvas. Make that two completely blank canvases.

A Danish artist was given $84,000 in cash by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark to be incorporated into installations for the facility. What they received from artist Jens Haaning were two rather large empty canvases titled "Take the Money and Run."

When museum director Lasse Andersson saw the exhibit, he actually laughed, he told CBS News. "Jens is known for his conceptual and activist art with a humoristic touch. And he gave us that, but also a bit of a wake-up call as everyone now wonders where did the money go," he said.

Haaning was hired to recreate two earlier works that used actual cash to show disparities in the average incomes of different countries.

The artists was compensated for the work and separately given currency to be used in the exhibit.

"We also have a contract that the money, $84,000 U.S. dollars .. be displayed in the work (and) is not Jens' and that it must be paid back when the exhibition closes on 16 January, 2022," Andersson said.

Nonetheless, the museum hung the two pieces on its walls.

Andersson said he is waiting to see if the artist returns the cash by the January deadline.

Related Searches