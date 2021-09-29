Danish Artist Was Given Cash to Use in Art Installation, He Turned In 2 Empty Canvases
The artist titled his work "Take the Money and Run"
Think of it as a blank canvas. Make that two completely blank canvases.
A Danish artist was given $84,000 in cash by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Denmark to be incorporated into installations for the facility. What they received from artist Jens Haaning were two rather large empty canvases titled "Take the Money and Run."
When museum director Lasse Andersson saw the exhibit, he actually laughed, he told CBS News. "Jens is known for his conceptual and activist art with a humoristic touch. And he gave us that, but also a bit of a wake-up call as everyone now wonders where did the money go," he said.
Haaning was hired to recreate two earlier works that used actual cash to show disparities in the average incomes of different countries.
The artists was compensated for the work and separately given currency to be used in the exhibit.
"We also have a contract that the money, $84,000 U.S. dollars .. be displayed in the work (and) is not Jens' and that it must be paid back when the exhibition closes on 16 January, 2022," Andersson said.
Nonetheless, the museum hung the two pieces on its walls.
Andersson said he is waiting to see if the artist returns the cash by the January deadline.
Related Searches
Trending on Inside Edition
Tourists May Have Caught Gabby Petito's Van on Video as They Drove Through Wyoming's Grand Teton National ParkCrime
Video Shows Pandemonium as Storm Knocks Down Tent, Injuring Guests at Atlanta WeddingNews
Mystery as 4 Friends Found Shot to Death in Wisconsin Cornfield, Police Have Scant Leads and No MotiveCrime
Inside Edition Investigates if NYC Restaurants Are Checking if Indoor Diners Are Vaccinated as Per New RuleInvestigative
Dog the Bounty Hunter’s Daughters Say They Were Cut Out of Their Dad's Life After Mom's DeathEntertainment
Gabby Petito in Tears After Aug. 12 Fight With Boyfriend in Utah, Bodycam Video ShowsCrime