Dateline's Keith Morrison ‘Investigates’ Drew Barrymore in Birthday Surprise

Birthdays celebrated during the coronavirus pandemic have been strange, but this one takes the cake. On Drew Barrymore’s birthday celebration Monday, Dateline’s Keith Morrison debuted a new segment: “Drew Crime Mysteries, a true crime series surrounding people named Drew.”

“People who know her say that Drew Barrymore lights up a room,” Morrison said during the skit on the Drew Barrymore Show. “In fact, she lights up a room so much it’s suspicious.”

Barrymore’s friends, including Gwyneth Paltrow, Chelsea Handler, and Tyra Banks weighed in on her mysterious kindness, shockingly good skin and baffling acts of good deeds.

Even her ex-husband Tom Green, who was briefly married to her in 2001, pondered her existence. “I mean, I was married to her,” Green said. “I don’t even know if she exists.”

Eventually, a DNA result, that showed Barrymore was composed with sunshine, flowers, kittens, among other things, revealed the beloved television host was “one-of-a-kind.”

The gag “Dateline” spinoff was all a part of a series of surprises on the Drew Barrymore show Monday to celebrate the actress-turned-television-host's 46th birthday.

Barrymore's show and "Inside Edition" are part of ViacomCBS. For more from her birthday special, visit "The Drew Barrymore Show" YouTube channel.

