David Archuleta, American Idol Season 7 runner-up, has made a public statement that he is a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Archuleta, 30, says in his post on Instagram that he first came out as gay to his close family and friends before thinking that bisexuality was a better fit, but now has come to question if asexuality is a better term to describe himself.

Archuleta has openly discussed his Mormon faith and upbringing - including his commitment to abstinence until marriage - and shared in the heartfelt caption that he went through a period of feeling like he had to make a choice between his faith and sexuality.

“There are more than you may realize going through that wrestle after all the misunderstandings that come with it. I don’t think you should come down to feeling you have to accept one or the other.” the singer said.

“For me to find peace, reality has been taking that both are real thing I experience and make up who I am.”

He urged his fans to not only be themselves, but to be more accepting of those around them.

“I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+ and those who are part of that community and trying to find that balance of their faith, which is also a huge part of their identity like myself.”

