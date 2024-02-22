Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against an Alabama mother and her roommate for the horrific killing of the woman's 1-year-old son, Ezekiel, whose body was covered in cuts, burns and bruises, authorities said.

Dorothy Hight, 32, and Seth Kendrick, 28, were charged this week with capital murder in connection with the death of Hight's baby, Ezekiel Norville. The Lee County District Attorney's office said Wednesday it is seeking the death penalty for both defendants.

Opelika Police Department officers responded Tuesday at about 12:15 a.m. to a call about an unresponsive child, authorities said. At the home shared by Hight and Kendrick, police found Ezekiel, who was not breathing and had severe bruising, cuts and burns covering 95% of his small body, authorities said.

The baby was transported to a nearby medical center. "He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital,” said Police Captain John Hester.

An autopsy is pending, according to the Lee County Coroner's Office.

Hight allegedly told authorities she had bathed Ezekiel and went to sleep, waking to find Kendrick saying Ezekiel was unresponsive. Kendrick, who police described as a friend who shared a home with Hight, allegedly told investigators he had gone to the store at about 10:45 p.m. and returned later to find Ezekiel not breathing.

Hight and Kendrick are being held without bail at the Lee County Jail. Each faces one count of capital murder.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to Hight and Kendrick's defense attorneys for comment.

Neither has entered a plea, according to court documents. Their next scheduled court hearing was not listed in online court records.