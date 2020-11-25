Deer Makes Off With Hunter’s Rifle in Its Antlers

Police in the Czech Republic are looking for a thief who made off with a hunter’s gun. The problem is, the crook happens to be a deer.

Cops said the deer snatched the rifle with its antlers and ran away. The deer was scared by a dog and then used its antlers to snatch the 0.22 Hornet rifle, Reuters reported Tuesday.

The gun had no ammo in it and reports said other hunters nearby saw the rifle in the animal's antlers.

“The hunters searched the forest but did not find the gun,” the authorities said. “He had no other choice than to report the incident to the police.”

Police urged anyone who finds the weapon to contact the authorities.

