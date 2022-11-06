Designers in Ghana Make Incredible Coffins to Honor the Dead

Custom coffins fulfill the last requests of the departed and the creations represent the deceased person or what they wanted but were unable to achieve in life, and they have become a tradition in Ghana.

Designer Kwaku Hanson Agyare says this is a common profession in his country, where death is thought to be superior to life.

Having a fancy coffin adds to the celebration of life that people will gather to remember.

His creations cost around 200 to 500 U.S. dollars and he has fulfilled all sorts of requests. From a church with columns, to a pick-up truck, to a crab and even a cellphone.

While a person usually doesn’t get to see their own coffin, those who go to see them off will get to appreciate the spectacular display to honor a life well-lived.

In 2019, comedian Conan O’Brien travelled to Ghana and got his own special coffin that looked just like him made by a local craftsman.

