Designers in Ghana Make Incredible Coffins to Honor the Dead

News
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 11:52 AM PST, November 6, 2022

Having a fancy coffin adds to the celebration of life that people will gather to remember.

Custom coffins fulfill the last requests of the departed and the creations represent the deceased person or what they wanted but were unable to achieve in life, and they have become a tradition in Ghana.

Designer Kwaku Hanson Agyare says this is a common profession in his country, where death is thought to be superior to life.

Having a fancy coffin adds to the celebration of life that people will gather to remember.

His creations cost around 200 to 500 U.S. dollars and he has fulfilled all sorts of requests. From a church with columns, to a pick-up truck, to a crab and even a cellphone.

While a person usually doesn’t get to see their own coffin, those who go to see them off will get to appreciate the spectacular display to honor a life well-lived.

In 2019, comedian Conan O’Brien travelled to Ghana and got his own special coffin that looked just like him made by a local craftsman.

Related Stories

Andy Warhol's Life and Near-Death Experience in New York City
Baby Born at 34,000 Feet on Flight From Ghana to Washington, DC
Mountains of Old, Donated Clothes Consumes Beautiful Beach in Ghana
Hand-Painted Film Posters From Ghana 'a Delight for the Eye' in New York Exhibit

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition
1

Watch Now: The Best of Inside Edition

News
911 Call Captures Muffled Cries of Mom Being Buried Alive
911 Call Captures Muffled Cries of Mom Being Buried Alive
2

911 Call Captures Muffled Cries of Mom Being Buried Alive

Crime
Paraglider Helps Saves Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Alligator-Infested Florida Waters
Paraglider Helps Saves Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Alligator-Infested Florida Waters
3

Paraglider Helps Saves Woman After Her Car Plunges Into Alligator-Infested Florida Waters

Heroes
Inside Edition Follows Fresh-Caught Haddock From Boston Harbor to Restaurant Table
Inside Edition Follows Fresh-Caught Haddock From Boston Harbor to Restaurant Table
4

Inside Edition Follows Fresh-Caught Haddock From Boston Harbor to Restaurant Table

Investigative
Ex-Lover Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Queens Mom to Death and Stuffing Her Body Into Duffel Bag
Ex-Lover Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Queens Mom to Death and Stuffing Her Body Into Duffel Bag
5

Ex-Lover Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Queens Mom to Death and Stuffing Her Body Into Duffel Bag

Crime
Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Sentenced to Life in Prison
Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Sentenced to Life in Prison
6

Parkland School Shooter Nikolas Cruz Sentenced to Life in Prison

Crime