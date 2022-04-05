Did Will Smith Flee Los Angeles to Hide Out in Dubai With the Crown Prince?

Is Will Smith laying low in Dubai? The actor, now infamous for slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars, may have fled Los Angeles and holed up in the Desert Kingdom, 8,000 miles across the globe, according to a news report.

“Days after the Oscar slap flap, Will was flown by his BFF, the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, aka ‘Fazza,’ to the middle Eastern kingdom so he could cool out while his bad press burns like a California wildfire,” according to an article penned by entertainment blogger Roger Friedman for his publication, Showbiz411.

Smith and the Crown Prince are longtime friends.

Smith often visits, and enjoys all the fringe benefits the wealthy nation has to offer, including indoor skiing and skydiving. He even made a documentary “Best Shape of My Life” in Dubai.

Meanwhile back home, Smith’s high-powered talent agency, the Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has been considering dropping him following the Oscars slap, the Daily Beast reported. CAA denies the reports and so far, they are sticking with him.

And the debate surrounding Smith and Rock continues, with many wondering why Rock didn’t defend himself and instead put both hands behind his back.

Rock reportedly has a psychological disorder known as nonverbal learning disability (NVLD), that made it difficult for him to fully comprehend that Smith was about to strike him.

Experts say he may not have been able to clearly read the expression on Smith's face.

