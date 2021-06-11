Enormous Elephant in South African Charges Truck While the Driver Is Inside
African Bush Elephants can weigh 13,000 pounds. You don’t want to get on their bad side, especially when they’re protecting their young.
In a recent matchup of elephant vs. truck, the elephant won. It was a frightening experience for a truck driver in South Africa when a full-grown elephant decided to tangle with his vehicle.
The fuel supply driver, named Norman Nukeri, was making a delivery to a lodge near the Kruger National Park. He came across a herd of elephants — including some young — crossing the road. And he wisely kept his distance.
Then one of the adult elephants appeared out of a bush and headed for the truck. It trumpeted and seemed to wander off. But then, the massive animal turned around, went ballistic, and tore after the vehicle.
Before Norman could put it in reverse, the elephant crumpled the truck’s hood as if it were made of tinfoil. The elephant trumpeted again as the driver was able to remove the damaged vehicle.
African Bush Elephants can weigh 13,000 pounds. And pound for pound, you don’t want to get on their bad side, particularly when they’re protecting their young.
Thankfully, Norman was unhurt. He was, however, understandably shaken from the incident.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina HomeCrime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops SayCrime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman ContinuesCrime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?News