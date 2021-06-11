In a recent matchup of elephant vs. truck, the elephant won. It was a frightening experience for a truck driver in South Africa when a full-grown elephant decided to tangle with his vehicle.

The fuel supply driver, named Norman Nukeri, was making a delivery to a lodge near the Kruger National Park. He came across a herd of elephants — including some young — crossing the road. And he wisely kept his distance.

Then one of the adult elephants appeared out of a bush and headed for the truck. It trumpeted and seemed to wander off. But then, the massive animal turned around, went ballistic, and tore after the vehicle.

Before Norman could put it in reverse, the elephant crumpled the truck’s hood as if it were made of tinfoil. The elephant trumpeted again as the driver was able to remove the damaged vehicle.

African Bush Elephants can weigh 13,000 pounds. And pound for pound, you don’t want to get on their bad side, particularly when they’re protecting their young.

Thankfully, Norman was unhurt. He was, however, understandably shaken from the incident.

