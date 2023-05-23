Eyewitness Details Moment Teen Who Allegedly Spoke of 'Killing President' Rammed Van Into White House Barriers

This is the terrifying moment that a teenager crashed a U-Haul truck into one of the security barriers surrounding the White House.

Airline pilot Chris Zaboji shot the video that is being seen around the world today, and he spoke with Inside Edition about the scene outside the president's residence in Washington DC on Monday night.

"About 20 seconds after I walked through here I heard this loud crash and this van, this U-Haul van just crashed into the barricade," Zaboji says. "You can see all the mud and the dirt, and you can see this tire tracks. It was the craziest thing."

The Secret Service arrested 19-year-old Sai Kandula, a computer programmer from St. Louis.

Published reports say Kandula leapt from the truck waving a Nazi swastika flag.

He also reportedly ranted that he wanted to "seize power, take over the government and kill the president."

Video shows cops laying out the contents of the backpack Kandula was carrying along with the Nazi flag.

The items inside the bag included a charger, cellphone, duct tape and a notebook.

Kandula is now charged with threatening to kill, kidnap, or inflict harm on the president.

The incident, which happened here at security barriers at the entrance to Lafayette Park opposite the White House, forced staff to evacuate guests at the swank Hay Adams Hotel on Monday night while the U-Haul was searched for explosives.

No injuries were reported.

The nation's capital was already on edge after a fake video that showed a bombing near the Pentagon went viral on social media earlier in the day.

That video had been created using artificial intelligence, but still managed to cause enough panic to briefly upend the stock market for about five minutes on Monday morning, before it was confirmed to be a hoax.

Related Stories