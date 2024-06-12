Friends and family of Johnny Wactor, the “General Hospital” actor killed by catalytic converter thieves, organized a march on city hall in an effort to pressure authorities into finding suspects.

Wactor was fatally shot on May 25 after police say he discovered a group of men trying to steal his catalytic converter when he was leaving his bartending job in downtown Los Angeles. He confronted the men, whom he thought were trying to tow his car before he was fatally shot.

Nearly three weeks later, there are still no suspects.

“They swore to protect this city so we are asking that they get off the sidelines and do their jobs,” Micah Parker, a close friend of Wactor, said at the march.

“We can not and must not normalize crimes to the point where criminals are not deterred by the threat of punishment or being held accountable,” Los Angeles City Council member Kevin de León said.

Wactor’s friends and younger brother, Grant Wactor, gathered in downtown Los Angeles for a march to the city hall demanding justice for the actor.

“I am angry because these people are still out there and they think they have this right to steal and kill with no consequence,” Parker tells Inside Edition. “We also want our city leaders, we want the mayor, we want the DA, we want the city council, we want them to hear our frustration.”

Actress Bonnie Burroughs played Wactor’s mother in “General Hospital.” “I loved him as a friend, as a TV son, as a colleague.”

Even 18 days after Wactor shielded his co-worker from the gunfire, there has been no reward offered on the suspects who fled in a dark sedan.

Inside Edition reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department and was told they could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

“General Hospital” paid tribute to the actor at the end of Tuesday’s episode.

Funeral services for Wactor will be held on Saturday in his hometown of Summerville, South Carolina.