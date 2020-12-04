Family of Boy, 11, Who Died After Shooting Himself During Zoom Class Say It Was Not a Suicide

The family of an 11-year-old boy who died after shooting himself during a Zoom class in California said he did not kill himself on purpose. The family is calling his death a “freak accident.”

The child, who has been identified as Adan Llanos, was in class on Zoom at Woodbridge Elementary School with his mic and camera turned off when he shot himself, the New York Post and CNN Newsource reported. His sister, who was in another room, and in a Zoom class as well, found him and then called authorities.

Adan’s uncle took to Facebook to address reports that circulated claiming the child’s death was a suicide.

“He was a wonderful child full of life and joy. He was the most respectful and sweetest boy I've ever had the honor of calling my nephew!” Luis Llanos wrote.

He also asked people to “refrain from any speculation” and to re-share his post.

“He was not suicidal!” He wrote of Adan.

Luis Llanos’ wife, Stephanie, also posted on Facebook to say that her nephew was not depressed.

“This was a freak accident and our nephew was a happy kid. Right now seeing those comments is what is the most hurtful to the family and I can use all the help I can get with this. Thank you,” she wrote.

It’s not clear where Adan found the gun or to whom it belonged. Police are still investigating the case.

