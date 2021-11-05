Chris Pratt is facing backlash after posting about his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, on social media this week in tribute to her birthday.

"Guys. For real. Look how she’s looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?" he wrote on social media. "We met in church. She’s given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that’s love!"

However, his sentiment of love backfired after some are claiming that the "Jurassic World" star's use of the “healthy” is a dig at his ex Anna Farris and their 9-year-old son, Jack.

Jack was born two-months premature, has undergone several operations and still deals with visual impairments and heart issues.

Some fans slammed the actor in the comments section, while others came to his defense.

Farris has not commented on the issue.

Pratt married Schwarzenegger in 2019. Their daughter, Lyla Maria, was born in August 2020.

