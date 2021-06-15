Father's Day Guide: Gifts for the Foodie Dads in Your Life | Inside Edition

Father's Day Guide: Gifts for the Foodie Dads in Your Life

Shopping
Senior father and his adult son preparing dinner together, father giving his son some advice about preparation.
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 1:05 PM PDT, June 15, 2021
We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

For the father-figures out there who love a good meal.

Maybe your dad isn't the chef of the household. Maybe he can barely cook an egg. Maybe his favorite thing is take-out.

But, maybe, he wants to try something new. This gift guide is for the dads who secretly binge-watch Master Chef but are too afraid to get into the kitchen and try. It's also for the dads who you can't seem to get out of the kitchen. For the ones who like to muster up new recipes and pour themselves a cold one. It's for those who might have the motivation to give cooking a try, if only they had the right materials.

Give dad, uncle, brother, step-father, grandfather, or father-to-be the inspiration to get started.

Gone Fishin' Beer Glasses

Etsy

Shop on Etsy

Customized Whiskey Glasses ($25)

Uncommon Goods

Shop on Etsy

Outdoor Popcorn Popper ($17)

Amazon

Shop on Uncommon Goods

Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker ($89)

Getty Images

Shop on Amazon

Weber Jumbo Joe Premium 22" Black Charcoal Grill ($80)

Getty Images

Shop on Walmart

Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds ($13)

Etsy.com

Shop on Amazon

Black Truffle Oil ($25)

Truff.com

Shop on Truff

Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($200)

Uncommon Goods

Shop on Uncommon Goods

Scotch-Infused Toothpicks ($36)

Uncommon Goods

Shop on Uncommon Goods

Family Style Electric Griddle ($59)

Good Housekeeping

Shop on Good Housekeeping

The Trio of Knives ($155)

Material Kitchen

Shop on Material Kitchen

YETI Roadie 24 Cooler ($199)

Dicks Sporting Goods

Shop on Dicks Sporting Goods

Stainless Steel Meat Tenderizer ($13)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

7-Lip Smacking Gourmet Hot Sauce Kit ($43)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Fish N Fillet Stainless Steel Blade ($22)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Oyster Knife ($16)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Stainless Steel Pasta Machine ($80)

Amazon.com

Shop on Amazon

Personalized Wood Cutting Board ($39)

Etsy.com

Shop on Etsy

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
1

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’

Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
2

Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home

Crime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
3

Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say

Crime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
4

Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues

Crime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
5

How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?

News