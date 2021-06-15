Father's Day Guide: Gifts for the Foodie Dads in Your Life
For the father-figures out there who love a good meal.
Maybe your dad isn't the chef of the household. Maybe he can barely cook an egg. Maybe his favorite thing is take-out.
But, maybe, he wants to try something new. This gift guide is for the dads who secretly binge-watch Master Chef but are too afraid to get into the kitchen and try. It's also for the dads who you can't seem to get out of the kitchen. For the ones who like to muster up new recipes and pour themselves a cold one. It's for those who might have the motivation to give cooking a try, if only they had the right materials.
Give dad, uncle, brother, step-father, grandfather, or father-to-be the inspiration to get started.
Gone Fishin' Beer Glasses
Customized Whiskey Glasses ($25)
Outdoor Popcorn Popper ($17)
Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker ($89)
Weber Jumbo Joe Premium 22" Black Charcoal Grill ($80)
Tovolo Sphere Ice Molds ($13)
Black Truffle Oil ($25)
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker ($200)
Scotch-Infused Toothpicks ($36)
Family Style Electric Griddle ($59)
The Trio of Knives ($155)
YETI Roadie 24 Cooler ($199)
Stainless Steel Meat Tenderizer ($13)
7-Lip Smacking Gourmet Hot Sauce Kit ($43)
Fish N Fillet Stainless Steel Blade ($22)
Oyster Knife ($16)
Stainless Steel Pasta Machine ($80)
Personalized Wood Cutting Board ($39)
Shop on Etsy
Trending on Inside Edition
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina HomeCrime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops SayCrime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman ContinuesCrime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?News