Federal Judge Pauses Execution of Lisa Montgomery Pending Mental Review, Lawyers Say

After waiting for years as the only woman on death row, Lisa Montgomery was scheduled to be executed Tuesday. But in a last-minute ruling, a federal judge late Monday granted a halt in Montgomery's execution as she awaits a mental competency review, according to her lawyers. If executed, Montgomery, 52, would be the first woman to be killed by the federal government since 1953.

Montgomery remains behind bars at a federal correctional facility in Terre Haute, Indiana after she was sentenced to death in 2008 for murdering 23-year-old Bobbie Jo Stinnett.

In 2004, Montgomery drove from Kansas to Missouri, and strangled 8-month-pregnant Stinnett to death, removed Stinnett's fetus from her womb, and then attempted to keep the child as her own.

Kelley Henry, an attorney representing Montgomery, has been fighting to stop Montgomery's execution. Henry said that while no one is excusing her client's actions at the time of the killing she says Montgomery should not be put to death because she suffers from a mental illness that has been "exacerbated by the lifetime of sexual torture she suffered at the hands of caretakers." Psychiatric experts submitted affidavits as part of her appeal claiming she is unable to understand the basis for her execution.

Henry cited the Eighth Amendment, which prohibits the execution of people who, due to a mental illness, do not understand the reason for their execution.

Since 1632, there have been 575 documented executions of women out of more than 15,000 executions in the country, according to the Times, which cited the Espy Files, a database of executions in the United States and earlier colonies.

"Mrs. Montgomery is mentally deteriorating and we are seeking an opportunity to prove her incompetence," Henry said in a statement.

Montgomery has been experiencing auditory hallucinations, sleep disturbances, and religious delusions, according to court documents.

There has not been a date scheduled yet for her review.

