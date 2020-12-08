Fired Florida COVID-19 Worker Rebekah Jones Posts Video of State Police Raiding Her Home

Rebekah Jones, a Florida coronavirus data curator who was fired earlier this year by state health officials, posted video Monday of authorities raiding her home as part of an investigation into alleged hacking of the state's emergency alert system.

Jones tweeted footage of state police entering her home with guns drawn and claimed Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis "sent the gestapo" to intimidate her.

"They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids," she wrote.

She was fired in May after she raised questions about Florida's COVID-19 data. She claimed she was terminated for pushing back after health officials tried to manipulate her into painting a rosier picture of the pandemic.

Jones had been reprimanded several times, health authorities said and fired for violating Health Department policy by making unauthorized public remarks about coronavirus data.

State police seized her phone and computer, she wrote online.

Santis did no publicly comment on the raid, but he has said Jones had a pattern of "insubordination" and should have been let go earlier. Jones denies hacking into the state system.

