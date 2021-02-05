Florida Man Allegedly Tries to Flirt With Judge During Court Appearance, Still Gets Bond Set at $5K

It was a case of flirting with disaster as a Florida man who was in court this week on burglary charges tried to show off his smooth-talking skills in what may have been an attempt to sway the judge. He still saw his bond set at $5,000.

Demetris Lewis appeared in a virtual hearing before Broward County Judge Tabitha Blackmon in Ft. Lauderdale Thursday. There, he tried and failed to flirt with the honor on the bench, Fox 13 News reported.

In video of the appearance, obtained by WSVN, a handcuffed Lewis, who is charged with attempted burglary of an occupied dwelling, got started with his attempt to flatter the judge as soon as he got on camera.

“How ya doin’?” he asked.

“Alright, I’m good sir; how are you?” the judge replied and smiled.

“Judge, you is so gorgeous a judge. You’re gorgeous,” he said. “I love you. I love you.”

“Alright Mr. Lewis, flattery will get you everywhere,” Blackmon responded. “But maybe not here.”

Blackmon told the man that she found probable cause for charges of burglary and possession of the drug ecstasy, the New York Post reported.

Prosecutors asked for a $7,500 bail because three children were present at the time of the alleged robbery, but the judge ruled he should be held on $5,000 bond.

