Florida Boy, 3, Found Sleeping Outside After Being Left Home Alone While His Mom Got Plastic Surgery: Police

Jessica Renteria
Jessica Renteria (above) is arrested by police after her plastic surgery operation.DPD
First Published: 12:25 PM PDT, September 4, 2024

A Florida woman is accused of leaving her 3-year-old son home alone while getting plastic surgery.

Jessica Renteria, 25, is charged with one felony count of child neglect after her son was found sleeping on the doorstep of a woman's apartment, according to the Doral Police Department,

Surveillance video from inside the apartment complex shows the boy wandering around the complex by himself for hours on June 27. It also shows his mother exiting the apartment where she and her son were staying shortly after 10 a.m. that morning.

Bodycam footage shows police arriving on the scene after 4 p.m. that day. 

Officers can be seen trying to comfort the boy and then attempting to locate a parent or relative to no avail.

The boy, 3, was seen wandering the apartment complex for hours - DPD

Officers were eventually able to track down Renteria at a medical facility a few miles away. The bodycam footage shows officers placing the heavily bandaged mother in handcuffs 14 hours after she was seen on video leaving the apartment.

Renteria posted a $1,000 surety bond soon after and has entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of child neglect, according to her court docket. 

Her trial is set to start on Dec. 2 if she and prosecutors cannot reach a deal by later this month, according to the docket.

If convicted by a jury, Renteria could face up to five years in prison.

The public defender assigned to represent Renteria did not respond to a request for comment.

