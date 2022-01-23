They may not be for everyone, but if you have a hankering for a nutrient-rich treat that wriggles a little, consider palm worms.

Also known as white worms or fos, palm weevil larvae are a delicacy in the regions where they appear.

They can grow up to look like this beetle, but until then, they’re a meaty treat.

The squigglers are harvested from the bark of palm trees. Men in Cameroon sometimes use machetes to hack away at trees while hunting for the worms.

Their larvae have lots of vitamins and minerals, and they can be eaten raw or grilled. Some have said they taste a bit like shrimp. Or like cheese.

Palm worms are also eaten in Brazil and are known as chontacuro.

The worms have been a food source for some cultures for countless generations. And while they may not win any beauty contests, they’re gaining popularity in urban areas, as well.

