Former pageant queens Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they married in secret, according to a report.

Fabiola Valentín, former Miss Puerto Rico, and Mariana Varela, former Miss Argentina, celebrated their nuptials via social media.

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to you on a special day,” the caption read, surrounded by heart and ring emojis.

The couple got married on 28 October in a Puerto Rico courthouse, according to the post.

The couple is believed to have met during the Miss Grand International pageant in Thailand, where they both made it to the Top 10, according to NBC news.

The video showed the wedding proposal in addition to other highlights from their time together as a couple.

The post has garnered over 300,000 likes and over 11,000 comments. Many of the responses shared positive words for the newlyweds, including notes from other pageant winners.

“Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union,” Abena Akuaba, Miss Grand International 2020 winner, wrote in reference to the international beauty pageant.

“Congratulations beauties! Wishing you nothing but love and happiness always ❤️” wrote Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Universe 2019.

Related Stories