Former President Jimmy Carter's 96th Birthday Honored With Socially-Distant Parade

Former President Jimmy Carter celebrated his 96th birthday this week, making him the longest-living president in the history of the United States. Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, donned masks as they sat and watched a small parade in Carter’s honor on Thursday.

"Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were treated to a drive-by birthday parade outside their home in Plains, Ga., today!" the Carter Center tweeted late Thursday afternoon. "It was organized by members of the local community and Maranatha Baptist Church.”

The event was socially distanced. Carter, who was the 39th president, held office from 1977 to 1981.

He has had health challenges, including surviving cancer and having brain surgery, but he didn’t let that stop him from celebrating another year. Earlier this year, Carter endorsed Democratic presidential Joe Biden.

Carter also recently spoke out in support of peaceful protests after the death of George Floyd.

"People of power, privilege, and moral conscience must stand up and say 'no more' to a racially discriminatory police and justice system, immoral economic disparities between whites and blacks, and government actions that undermine our unified democracy. We are responsible for creating a world of peace and equality for ourselves and future generations," he said.

