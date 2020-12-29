Frantic Moments Before Nashville Bombing Shown in Newly Released Police Body Cam Footage

Newly released police body cam footage captures the moment the Nashville bomber blew up his RV. The footage starts 15 minutes before the blast, as police clear the neighborhood.

“You're not in trouble but there is something serious happening,” an officer tells civilians.

As officers walk down the street, an ominous warning is blared from the bomber’s RV: “Evacuate these buildings now.”

One officer can’t believe what’s happening. “That's so weird. That's like something out of a movie,” he says.

“Like ‘The Purge’?” another responds.

“That building that it’s next to is the building that houses all the hard lines for phones throughout the southeast," one officer says.

“Makes sense. Good spot to put a bomb,” an officer responds.

A minute later, the bomb goes off, setting off nearly every car alarm on the street. Terrified civilians run for their lives. “Are you guys OK?” an officer asks pedestrians after the blast.

She tells them to go to their car. One officer put on a bulletproof vest before he and other officers head right into the blast zone. The RV is on fire and debris litters the street.

The bomber, Anthony Warner, treated the RV like precious property. He had five security cameras trained on the RV outside his home, a neighbor told Inside Edition. About a month ago, he moved the RV behind the fence.

RELATED STORIES

Who Was Oklahoma City Bomber Timothy McVeigh?

Suspected Mail Bomber Seen Chanting at Trump Rally in Newly Released Video

Nashville Christmas Day Bomber Identified as Investigators Continue to Search for Motive