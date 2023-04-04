Fugitive Roy McGrath was fatally shot when federal agents tried to arrest him in Tennessee Monday night, following a three-week manhunt for the disgraced former top aide to ex-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, authorities said.

McGrath, 53, was killed during an "agent-involved shooting," the FBI said in a statement. Federal agents found McGrath in a vehicle in the Knoxville area and attempted to arrest him, authorities said.

It was unclear whether McGrath died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, or was killed by federal agents. Few details have been released about the incident.

"The FBI has confirmed that Roy succumbed to the injuries inflicted earlier this evening," his attorney, Joseph Murtha said in a statement. "It is a tragic ending to the past three weeks of uncertainty. It is important for me to stress that Roy never wavered about his innocence."

McGrath was scheduled to stand trial on federal fraud charges on March 13 in Baltimore's U.S District Court, but never showed up, sparking a FBI and U.S. Marshals manhunt that offered a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to McGrath's arrest.

On Tuesday, the FBI issued a statement saying the shooting was under investigation.

“As the review remains ongoing, I cannot further comment at this time, only to comment Mr. McGrath was transported to the hospital last evening and succumbed to his injuries,” said Special Supervisory Agent Shayne Buchwald.

Former Gov. Hogan, who left office in January, issued a statement saying he and his wife were were saddened by McGrath's death.

“We are praying for Mr. McGrath’s family and loved ones,” the statement said.

McGrath was indicted on charges alleging he fraudulently obtained a severance payment of more than $233,000 from the Maryland Environmental Service, a quasi-governmental agency he resigned from in 2020 to become Hogan's chief of staff.

He also allegedly falsified a document claiming the governor had approved of the payment, authorities said.

McGrath resigned in April 2020 after media reports surfaced of his alleged misconduct.

He had pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

