Funeral Service Scheduled and Day of Mourning Declared After Death of Jayland Walker

News
Protest in NYC for Jayland Walker
Getty Images
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:11 PM PDT, July 13, 2022

Jayland Walker, 25, was killed by police while unarmed and on foot, and Akron has established a day of mourning following citywide protests.

A funeral service is scheduled today for Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man in Akron, Ohio killed by police gunfire his family and supporters believe was brutal and unnecessary.  

Walker, unarmed, was shot to death on June 27 after a chase following an attempted traffic stop, according to CBS News. 

According to the outlet, less than a day before the incident, an officer in nearby New Franklin Township had tried to stop a car believed to be Walker's for the same equipment violations that led to the Akron incident. A police supervisor called off the chase when the driver crossed the border into Akron.

Akron police released body camera footage on July 3 showing Walker wearing a ski mask, jumping out the front passenger door of his still-moving car, and then running into a parking lot.

Bobby DiCello, an attorney for Walker's family, told CBS that Walker, a Door Dash driver with no criminal record, did not deserve to be killed.

This Wednesday was declared a citywide day of mourning by Mayor Dan Horrigan following the days of protests over Walker’s death.

A public viewing was planned at the Akron Civic Center prior to the 1 p.m. funeral. 

Related Stories

White Police Officer Charged With Murder in Killing of Jonathan Price, Unarmed Black Man Shot at Gas Station
State Investigators Search Home of Men Charged With Killing Ahmaud Arbery
Former Dallas Police Officer Charged With Murder in Shooting of Unarmed Black Man
Police Bodycam Video of Jayland Walker’s Shooting Death Sparks Peaceful Protests Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Leaked Uvalde Video Shows What Cops Did While Waiting Over an Hour to Confront Gunman
Leaked Uvalde Video Shows What Cops Did While Waiting Over an Hour to Confront Gunman
1

Leaked Uvalde Video Shows What Cops Did While Waiting Over an Hour to Confront Gunman

Crime
New York City Mayor Stands Behind His Nuclear Attack Public Service Announcement
New York City Mayor Stands Behind His Nuclear Attack Public Service Announcement
2

New York City Mayor Stands Behind His Nuclear Attack Public Service Announcement

Health
Funeral Service Scheduled and Day of Mourning Declared After Death of Jayland Walker
Funeral Service Scheduled and Day of Mourning Declared After Death of Jayland Walker
3

Funeral Service Scheduled and Day of Mourning Declared After Death of Jayland Walker

News
Oklahoma Man Allegedly Kills Fishing Partner, Says Victim Had Summoned Bigfoot to Eat Him: Police
Oklahoma Man Allegedly Kills Fishing Partner, Says Victim Had Summoned Bigfoot to Eat Him: Police
4

Oklahoma Man Allegedly Kills Fishing Partner, Says Victim Had Summoned Bigfoot to Eat Him: Police

Crime
Overeager Dog Adorably Runs Down Aisle to Greet His Humans
Overeager Dog Adorably Runs Down Aisle to Greet His Humans
5

Overeager Dog Adorably Runs Down Aisle to Greet His Humans

Animals