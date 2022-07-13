Funeral Service Scheduled and Day of Mourning Declared After Death of Jayland Walker
Jayland Walker, 25, was killed by police while unarmed and on foot, and Akron has established a day of mourning following citywide protests.
A funeral service is scheduled today for Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man in Akron, Ohio killed by police gunfire his family and supporters believe was brutal and unnecessary.
Walker, unarmed, was shot to death on June 27 after a chase following an attempted traffic stop, according to CBS News.
According to the outlet, less than a day before the incident, an officer in nearby New Franklin Township had tried to stop a car believed to be Walker's for the same equipment violations that led to the Akron incident. A police supervisor called off the chase when the driver crossed the border into Akron.
Akron police released body camera footage on July 3 showing Walker wearing a ski mask, jumping out the front passenger door of his still-moving car, and then running into a parking lot.
Bobby DiCello, an attorney for Walker's family, told CBS that Walker, a Door Dash driver with no criminal record, did not deserve to be killed.
This Wednesday was declared a citywide day of mourning by Mayor Dan Horrigan following the days of protests over Walker’s death.
A public viewing was planned at the Akron Civic Center prior to the 1 p.m. funeral.
